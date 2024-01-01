Travel | Mar 13

"Hokuriku Support Discount" Launches in Ishikawa

Ishikawa, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - The "Hokuriku Support Discount" for Ishikawa Prefecture has begun, offering up to 20,000 yen off per night for earthquake-affected areas.

Reservations began on Tuesday, and travel agencies are already being flooded with inquiries.

This support measure covers the four prefectures of Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, and Fukui, offering a 50% discount on travel expenses with a cap of 20,000 yen per night for stays starting from March 16th. Kinki Nippon Tourist reported that tours combining Shinkansen and hotel were sold out in just about two hours.

The "Support Discount" will end once the budget is exhausted, and the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen is also scheduled for March 16th.

