LEGOLAND Japan Launches Space-Themed Adventure

NAGOYA, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - In LEGOLAND Japan's Miniland, where famous Japanese landmarks are recreated with LEGO bricks, a new exhibit named "Space Station" will be unveiled on Friday, complete with a rocket launch pad with smoke effects.

Visitors to the "Brick Party" spring event will be greeted by a giant LEGO structure, larger than Niagara Falls, at the Warp Tunnel.

The event area, known as "Build," features a colorful block pool filled with LEGO bricks, allowing visitors to freely combine them as their imagination dictates.

"I had fun just playing with my feet," said one visitor, who was busy constructing a house. When asked about their creation, they replied, "I'm imagining a tower mansion. It's fun because there are so many different parts."

"Brick Party" will run from March 15 until May 6.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

