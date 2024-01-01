Tokyo Warming Up for Cherry Blossoms

TOKYO, Mar 15 (News On Japan) - With the maximum temperature in central Tokyo expected to reach 21 degrees on Sunday, forecasters have been adjusting their cherry blossom dates, with the first blooms predicted for March 22.

Although there might be some rain on the Sea of Japan side, the weather across Japan looks promising for the weekend.

As for the cherry blossom forecast, it's generally ahead of the average year. The term "cherry blossom front moving north" might even become obsolete.

Cherry Blossom Forecast Dates (Weather Map Prediction)

- Tokyo: March 22 (full bloom on March 31)

- Nagoya: March 21

- Osaka: March 25

- Sendai: March 29

- Niigata: April 4

Urbanization is said to be a factor, with the cherry blossoms spreading in concentric circles from areas like Tokyo, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

Source: TBS