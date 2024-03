TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - U.S. Steel, a major American steel company, has announced that the acquisition process by Nippon Steel is expected to be completed this year, despite opposition from President Biden.

The announcement was made public in a document submitted to U.S. authorities by U.S. Steel on March 15. David Burritt, President and CEO of U.S. Steel, stated that the agreement with Nippon Steel is "the best deal for all employees, customers, shareholders, and our country."