Princess Aiko to Pay Homage at Ise Shrine and Emperor Jimmu's Tomb

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, is scheduled to visit Ise Shrine in Mie Prefecture on March 26th.

Princess Aiko will embark on a two-day trip, visiting Ise Shrine in Mie Prefecture in the afternoon of March 26th and Emperor Jimmu's Tomb in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, in the afternoon of the 27th.

Having graduated from Gakushuin University on the 20th, Princess Aiko is set to start working at the Japanese Red Cross Society next month. Her visit to the shrines is intended to report on her graduation and employment.

Although Princess Aiko visited Ise Shrine ten years ago with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, who were then the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, this will be her first visit to the shrine alone.

Source: ANN