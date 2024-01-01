Education | Mar 20

Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

TOKYO, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday morning.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Aiko could only return to campus as a senior. She shared her thoughts in writing, stating, "Attending classes with friends, laughing together in person, and visiting various places on campus have become unforgettable memories for me that will last a lifetime."

Princess Aiko wrote her graduation thesis on medieval waka poetry. Her supervising professor remarked, "I was particularly impressed by her determination and perseverance to improve her thesis right up until the final moments before the deadline."

MORE Education NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday morning.

Farewell Colonel Sanders

Osaka's iconic Colonel Sanders statue has been given a final farewell at Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine following his epic journey to the bottom of Dotonbori River and back.

Japan Reports First Human Transmission of Deadly SFTS

For the first time in Japan, human-to-human transmission of the tick-borne infectious disease SFTS (Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) has been confirmed.

Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

The Bank of Japan has decided to end the negative interest rate policy introduced in 2016. This marks a significant shift in the massive easing measures, resulting in the first interest rate hike since 2007.

Thunderbird Chaos: Foreign Passenger Assaults Conductor Before Last Run

The limited express Thunderbird has completed its last run, but not without controversy, after a foreigner was caught without a proper ticket, leading to a scuffle with the conductor.

FOLLOW US
         