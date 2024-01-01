Princess Aiko Attends Gakushuin University Graduation

TOKYO, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Letters at Gakushuin University on Wednesday morning.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Aiko could only return to campus as a senior. She shared her thoughts in writing, stating, "Attending classes with friends, laughing together in person, and visiting various places on campus have become unforgettable memories for me that will last a lifetime."

Princess Aiko wrote her graduation thesis on medieval waka poetry. Her supervising professor remarked, "I was particularly impressed by her determination and perseverance to improve her thesis right up until the final moments before the deadline."