Switzerland's Expo Pavilion to Weigh Just 450kg

OSAKA, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - Switzerland is aiming to create their lightest pavilion ever for next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, composing of six spheres weighing approximately 450 kilometer.

The material of the building will be repurposed into furniture and other items after the Expo, and the use of the spheres is also being considered.

The exhibition content will be changed approximately every two months, following themes such as "Life" and "Earth." In the dining area, visitors can enjoy Swiss specialties such as cheese and wine.

Construction is scheduled to start next week and be completed by the end of February next year.

Source: MBS