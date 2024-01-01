Business | Mar 22

Stocks Soar to New Heights: Nikkei Surpasses 41,000 Mark

TOKYO, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - The Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has updated its all-time high during trading hours for the second consecutive day, momentarily reaching the 41,000 yen mark.

On March 22, the Nikkei Average rose, influenced by the update of historical highs in major stock indices in the previous day's New York market and the ongoing depreciation of the yen.

Buoyed by semiconductor stocks and automobile manufacturers, the market continued its upward trend, achieving record highs for the second consecutive day and momentarily climbing over the 41,000 yen threshold.

Given that the market has risen approximately 2,000 yen this week, market participants express a growing sense of caution towards these elevated prices.

Source: ANN

