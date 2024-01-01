Kusatsu Onsen Sees Surge in Young Visitors

GUNMA, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - Kusatsu Onsen in Gunma Prefecture, known as one of Japan's leading hot spring resorts, is experiencing a transformation. The famous tourist destination is now bustling with young visitors, marking a shift toward becoming a hot spot among the younger generation.

Even the viewing space for the traditional "Yumomi" (water-stirring) performance sees young visitors engaging in both observation and photography, enjoying the experience in a dual manner.

As evening falls, the Yubatake area, lit up in a fantastical display, fills with young people seeking the perfect nighttime photo opportunity.

A group of four on their graduation trip explored Yubatake, searching for the "best photo spot." They moved around, trying out different locations for their shots.

A teenager mentioned, "The waterfall looks different, and it's nice to see it from various angles."

They managed to find the best spot where the steam was most abundant.

Why has Kusatsu suddenly become so popular among the youth? A strategy by Kusatsu's mayor to attract younger visitors played a significant role.

Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa said, "The key is being retro yet stylish. We aim to create a town that becomes a picture no matter where you point your camera."

