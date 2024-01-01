Travel | Mar 23

Kansai Airport Resumes Foreign Coin Donations

OSAKA, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Kansai International Airport has resumed the collection of foreign coin donations, a gesture that turns travelers’ leftover currency into charitable aid.

For over a decade, Kansai International Airport, in collaboration with UNICEF and other organizations, has hosted donation boxes for foreign currency in areas such as the international arrivals customs zone. Previously conducted three times a year, these collections had been hampered recently by COVID-19 travel restrictions, marking this collection as the first in three years.

Tomiko Miyajima, the Office Manager of the Osaka UNICEF Association, expressed her gratitude: “We are truly thankful to receive coins filled with travelers' memories, which will significantly contribute to supporting children worldwide.”

The funds raised through these donations are dedicated to assisting children suffering from poverty and other adversities across the globe.

Source: MBS

