TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - The spring public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace has commenced. Spanning approximately 750 meters, Inui Street is home to over a hundred cherry trees, including Somei Yoshino varieties, offering a picturesque landscape for the many visitors.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, by 11 a.m. on the 23rd, about 1,300 people had visited.

The public opening of Inui Street is scheduled to continue until March 31.

Source: ANN