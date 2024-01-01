Saigo Takamori's Lost Letter Solves Century-Old Mystery

TOKYO, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - A handwritten letter from Saigo Takamori to Okubo Toshimichi, missing for about 100 years, has been discovered in Shiga Prefecture.

Penned by Saigo Takamori ("Saigodon") in 1872, the letter was addressed to Okubo Toshimichi during his stay in the United States, reporting on the situation within Japan. In a postscript, Saigo criticizes Okubo Toshimichi's photograph, referring to it as "ugly," a comment that reflects Saigo's well-known disdain for photographs.

First revealed as a historical document in 1927, the letter's whereabouts later became unknown. In September of the previous year, a cultural asset donated by a resident of Otsu City was authenticated as the original letter, marking its rediscovery after approximately 100 years.

The letter is scheduled to be publicly exhibited in a special display starting in May.

In Tokyo's Ueno Park stands a renowned bronze statue depicting Saigo Takamori in hunting gear, accompanied by his dog, crafted by Takamura Koun. The statue was officially unveiled on December 18, 1898, however, his wife disputed whether this actually looked like Saigodon.

Source: YOMIURI