Food | Mar 28

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

By introducing new equipment to maintain freshness longer, from the perspective of reducing food waste, they have managed to extend the consumption deadline by 8 hours.

The implementation has already begun progressively in the metropolitan area, aiming to expand nationwide by this summer. The plan includes increasing the number of products covered.

Source: ANN

