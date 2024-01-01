Society | Mar 29

Alert on Pet-Related Fires

TOKYO, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - As more people keep pets indoors, there has been a call for caution regarding unexpected pet behavior leading to fire accidents.

According to the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE), there have been 61 pet-related accidents in the past decade starting from fiscal year 2013, with fires accounting for 90% of these incidents.

The accidents often occurred while pets, such as dogs and cats, were left at home alone and managed to press the operation buttons on stoves.

There have also been incidents involving pets urinating on electrical appliances or biting power cords.

NITE advises pet owners to turn off gas mains and main power switches when leaving home and to keep pets in cages.

Furthermore, it is calling for awareness to understand pets' habits and to avoid placing electrical appliances in areas where pets might bite or urinate.

