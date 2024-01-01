Society | Mar 30

1.46 Million Yen Found in Trash

KAGAWA, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - In a Takamatsu City waste processing facility, workers stumbled upon an unexpected find amidst the trash: stacks of 10,000 yen bills could be seen peeking out from the rubbish. More of the same currency notes were found nearby.

During the dismantling of bulky waste, workers discovered a total of 146 ten-thousand yen bills, along with one torn piece of a similar bill.

Should the rightful owner not come forward by June 27, the city of Takamatsu will gain ownership of the funds.

Source: ANN

