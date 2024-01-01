BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

This comes after a documentary aired on the BBC addressing the sexual abuse issues associated with Johnny Kitagawa.

On the 30th, the BBC broadcast a sequel to its documentary that initially tackled the sexual abuse scandal linked to Johnny Kitagawa. Following the airing, parts of the interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up"—a body created for victim relief—that had not been previously released, were made public on their website.

The newly released interview, lasting 30 minutes, revealed that internal investigations found that, in addition to Johnny Kitagawa, two other staff members from the former Johnny's Office had committed sexual abuses. The interview also covered topics on compensation for the victims.

Towards the end of the interview, when asked if he had anything to say about Johnny Kitagawa, Mr. Higashiyama responded, "I think he was a very sinful person."

Source: TBS