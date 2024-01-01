Surf Clams Galore on Hokkaido's Shores

HOKKAIDO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - On the shores of Atsuma Town in Hokkaido, an extraordinary sight was discovered: a vast number of surf clams have washed ashore, believed to be caused by rough seas.

On Sunday morning, along several hundred meters of the coastline, the presence of surf clams was confirmed, stretching across the sand.

According to local officials, this phenomenon occasionally occurs when strong winds stir the sea into turmoil.

The clams, measuring over 7.5 cm, can be collected without breaching Hokkaido's regulations, attracting visitors to the beach.

A man, who came to collect the clams, shared his astonishment and plans for the unexpected harvest: "It's unprecedented to see so many clams washed up. It's the first time this year," he said. "As for how to eat them, surf clams are delicious no matter how you prepare them, but grilling them with butter over charcoal is the best."

Local fishing industry representatives caution that the beached surf clams may contain high levels of E. coli. They advise thoroughly cooking the clams before consumption to ensure safety.

Source: ANN