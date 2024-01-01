Food | Mar 31

Surf Clams Galore on Hokkaido's Shores

HOKKAIDO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - On the shores of Atsuma Town in Hokkaido, an extraordinary sight was discovered: a vast number of surf clams have washed ashore, believed to be caused by rough seas.

On Sunday morning, along several hundred meters of the coastline, the presence of surf clams was confirmed, stretching across the sand.

According to local officials, this phenomenon occasionally occurs when strong winds stir the sea into turmoil.

The clams, measuring over 7.5 cm, can be collected without breaching Hokkaido's regulations, attracting visitors to the beach.

A man, who came to collect the clams, shared his astonishment and plans for the unexpected harvest: "It's unprecedented to see so many clams washed up. It's the first time this year," he said. "As for how to eat them, surf clams are delicious no matter how you prepare them, but grilling them with butter over charcoal is the best."

Local fishing industry representatives caution that the beached surf clams may contain high levels of E. coli. They advise thoroughly cooking the clams before consumption to ensure safety.

Source: ANN

MORE Food NEWS

Seven-Eleven to Extend Expiry of Onigiri by 8 Hours

Seven-Eleven have extended the expiry date of its hand-rolled onigiri (rice balls), including salmon, plum, kelp, spicy cod roe, and tuna mayonnaise varieties.

The Secret Potato Salad Recipe

Japanese artist and illustrator, Aya Kato, best known for her Manga-inspired creations, often shares her husband's favorite dishes on her YouTube channel, including the umami sensational "potato salad."

Cooking with Hydrogen: The Future of Sustainable Dining

A restaurant that cooks with hydrogen, seen as a key to realizing a decarbonized society, has been unveiled in Tokyo, setting a global precedent.

POPULAR NEWS

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Late

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in Tokyo at 2 p.m. on Friday, five days later than average.

FOLLOW US
         