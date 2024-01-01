Travel | Apr 01

East Asia's Largest Iron Sword Goes on Public Display

NARA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - The general public now has the rare opportunity to view the "Serpentine Sword," the largest iron sword in East Asia, which was excavated from a tumulus in Nara City.

Measuring 2.37 meters in length and resembling the winding form of a snake, the Serpentine Sword is believed to have been crafted in the latter half of the 4th century. It was discovered in the Tomio Maruyama tumulus in Nara City.

Alongside the sword, other significant discoveries related to the artifact have been made, including its 38-centimeter-long hilt, the oldest known wedge-shaped pommel, and its nearly 2.48-meter-long scabbard. This marks the first time these items have been presented to the public.

Visitors have been profoundly moved by the exhibition, with one stating, "It feels more magnificent and inspiring than what you see in pictures or videos."

The exhibition of the Serpentine Sword will continue until April 7th.

Source: ANN

MORE Travel NEWS

The 150th Kyoto Spring Tradition 'Miyako Odori'

As Kyoto welcomes the spring, the city's quintessential seasonal event, the 'Miyako Odori,' gears up for its landmark 150th performance. On March 31, a final rehearsal was held, setting the stage for the commencement of this historic festival.

Yokohama Bids Sayonara to Life-Size Gundam

Yokohama's waterfront witnessed the final day of the life-size Gundam exhibit on March 31, marking the end of an era for fans of the beloved anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam."

Tokyo Shrouded in Yellow Dust

Yellow sand was observed in Tokyo on Saturday morning, marking the city's first encounter with the phenomenon this year.

POPULAR NEWS

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Late

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in Tokyo at 2 p.m. on Friday, five days later than average.

