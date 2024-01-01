East Asia's Largest Iron Sword Goes on Public Display

NARA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - The general public now has the rare opportunity to view the "Serpentine Sword," the largest iron sword in East Asia, which was excavated from a tumulus in Nara City.

Measuring 2.37 meters in length and resembling the winding form of a snake, the Serpentine Sword is believed to have been crafted in the latter half of the 4th century. It was discovered in the Tomio Maruyama tumulus in Nara City.

Alongside the sword, other significant discoveries related to the artifact have been made, including its 38-centimeter-long hilt, the oldest known wedge-shaped pommel, and its nearly 2.48-meter-long scabbard. This marks the first time these items have been presented to the public.

Visitors have been profoundly moved by the exhibition, with one stating, "It feels more magnificent and inspiring than what you see in pictures or videos."

The exhibition of the Serpentine Sword will continue until April 7th.

Source: ANN