A Future Where Everyone in Japan is Called Sato-san?

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - A startling projection has been unveiled, suggesting that if current trends continue, every Japanese person might eventually be named 'Sato'.

In almost unbelievable result released on April Fool's Day by Professor Yoshida of Tohoku University, a simulation shows the possibility of the 'Sato' surname proliferating.

Sato, the most common surname in Japan, accounted for 1.5% of the population as of last year. This 'Sato' index had reportedly increased by 0.8% over the year due to factors like marriage and promotions. If this rate of increase continues, by the year 2531, 100% of the population could be 'Sato'.

Imagine a future where everyone has to adapt to being 'Sato'. It might lead to practical issues, such as everyone having to be assigned a number like 'Sato123' to distinguish themselves. The inconvenience could escalate, especially in legal situations where the plaintiff, defendant, judge, and lawyers are all named 'Sato', making it difficult to determine who is who.

Why conduct such a simulation? The organization that requested Yoshida's projection points out that Japan is unique globally in requiring married couples to share a surname, with 95% of those changing their surnames being women. Despite this, societal norms around this issue have not significantly progressed in Japan. The debate around allowing married couples to retain separate surnames has stalled in the Diet. The organization hopes this simulation sparks discussion on the option of married couples maintaining separate surnames.

Source: ANN