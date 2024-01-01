Society | Apr 02

A Future Where Everyone in Japan is Called Sato-san?

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - A startling projection has been unveiled, suggesting that if current trends continue, every Japanese person might eventually be named 'Sato'.

In almost unbelievable result released on April Fool's Day by Professor Yoshida of Tohoku University, a simulation shows the possibility of the 'Sato' surname proliferating.

Sato, the most common surname in Japan, accounted for 1.5% of the population as of last year. This 'Sato' index had reportedly increased by 0.8% over the year due to factors like marriage and promotions. If this rate of increase continues, by the year 2531, 100% of the population could be 'Sato'.

Imagine a future where everyone has to adapt to being 'Sato'. It might lead to practical issues, such as everyone having to be assigned a number like 'Sato123' to distinguish themselves. The inconvenience could escalate, especially in legal situations where the plaintiff, defendant, judge, and lawyers are all named 'Sato', making it difficult to determine who is who.

Why conduct such a simulation? The organization that requested Yoshida's projection points out that Japan is unique globally in requiring married couples to share a surname, with 95% of those changing their surnames being women. Despite this, societal norms around this issue have not significantly progressed in Japan. The debate around allowing married couples to retain separate surnames has stalled in the Diet. The organization hopes this simulation sparks discussion on the option of married couples maintaining separate surnames.

Source: ANN

Man Arrested for Spraying "FREE GAZA" Graffiti

A Japanese man has been arrested for vandalizing a bulletin board at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in Kasumigaseki, Tokyo, with the phrase "FREE GAZA" spray-painted on it.

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

OpenAI Establishes Its First Asian Hub in Tokyo

American venture company OpenAI, developer of generative AI "ChatGPT," has announced the establishment of a Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo this month.

Entrance Ceremonies Welcome New Recruits

Companies across Japan held their entrance ceremonies on April 1st, welcoming new employees who have weathered the coronavirus pandemic into their first steps in professional life.

