Osaka City Embraces Generative AI

OSAKA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - In a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, Osaka City has begun employing generative AI for various writing tasks, including document creation and translation.

The use of generative AI has been rolled out to nearly all city employees, starting from April 1st, for tasks previously handled manually such as drafting minutes of meetings and other documents. This initiative also aims to reduce the time spent on proofreading for typographical errors, thereby streamlining employees' workflow.

Implemented within a secure network environment exclusive to Osaka City staff, Mayor Yokoyama expressed ambitions to redirect the time saved by these efficiency measures towards improving services for the city's residents, stating, "We want to use the time generated by improved efficiency to enhance our services to citizens."

Source: YOMIURI