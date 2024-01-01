Over a Million Wild Dogtooth Violets Bloom in Tochigi

Tochigi, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - At the "Katakuri Mountain Park" in Tochigi Prefecture, over a million dogtooth violets are flourishing in the wild across three hectares of woodlands.

Local volunteers have been maintaining this mountainous area, making it accessible to the public for about 30 years.

The flowers, which typically start blooming at the end of March, are currently in their prime.

In the surrounding area, other spring flowers, including Asian skunk cabbages and erythronium japonicum, are also in full bloom.

According to the conservation group, the dogtooth violets can be enjoyed until around April 10th, while the Asian skunk cabbages and erythronium japonicum will remain in bloom until the middle of the month.