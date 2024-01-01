Pioneering the Next Era of Autonomous EVs with AI

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Kazunari Yamamoto, CEO of the autonomous electric vehicle (EV) startup Turing, is dedicated to developing fully autonomous vehicles powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Breaking free from conventional wisdom with innovative thinking, Yamamoto is advancing the next generation of vehicles. As we approach the 2030 deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we explore new perspectives and lifestyle insights with Yamamoto, who sees AI as "in a big sense, our children," highlighting the integral role of AI in shaping future mobility solutions.

Source: TBS