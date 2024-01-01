Councillor Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations Over Handshake

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - A sexual harassment controversy has surfaced involving the former chairman of Ichihara City Council in Chiba. The incident in question revolves around a handshake, which has been classified as sexual harassment.

According to Nagano, the handshake, a common social gesture, has been misinterpreted. He cannot recall the specific duration of the handshake, asserting it was a natural action intended to show encouragement. The issue emerged after a celebration held in a local hotel in February, where allegations were made against Nagano for shaking hands with and caressing the face of a female council member.

The city council's Ethics Review Board investigated the matter, concluding Nagano's actions constituted sexual harassment. A report recommending his resignation was submitted.

During the party, another attendee claimed Nagano held a woman's hand for approximately 20 seconds, a detail Nagano disputes, stating conversations typically accompany handshakes, making a few seconds seem longer than they are.

The report also mentions an attempt by Nagano to touch a female council member's face, which he firmly denies, questioning the logic of touching a woman's made-up face. Despite these allegations, Nagano has no plans to resign, reflecting on his behavior at social gatherings but insisting on his innocence.

The case, especially the classification of a handshake as harassment, raises broader questions about boundaries and interpretations of actions within professional settings. The city council is set to discuss Nagano's future at an upcoming emergency meeting, marking a significant point of attention for local governance and ethical conduct in Japan.

