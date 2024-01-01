Travel | Apr 09

Tokyo Disneyland's Space Mountain to Close in July

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Disneyland's beloved ride, Space Mountain, is gearing up for its final event before temporarily closing its doors in July 2024. Having debuted alongside the opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, Space Mountain boasts a 41-year history as one of the park's most cherished attractions.

The current iteration of Space Mountain is scheduled to close by the end of July 2024, with plans to reopen in 2027 as a revamped version of itself. As a special event leading up to the closure, a lottery will be held for visitors from April 9 to June 16, offering a chance to win priority boarding passes for the attraction's last day on July 31.

Visitors shared their thoughts, with one saying, "No matter how many times I ride it, the sensation is always incredible," and another expressing hope for an even more enjoyable experience post-renovation.

In addition to the special event, commemorative merchandise will be available for purchase starting April 8, promising fans a chance to reminisce about their fond memories of the attraction.

The reborn Space Mountain will feature indoor settings and incorporate new special effects, promising to offer a refreshed and exciting experience for its visitors.

Source: FNN

