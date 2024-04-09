Emperor and Empress Visit Meiji Shrine

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan visited Meiji Shrine in Tokyo to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the passing of Empress Dowager Shoken, consort to Emperor Meiji.

His Majesty the Emperor arrived at the shrine, located in Shibuya district, just after 9:30 am on the 9th. At Meiji Shrine, dedicated to Emperor Meiji and Empress Dowager Shoken, the "Empress Dowager Shoken 110th Anniversary Festival" will be held on the 11th, marking 110 years since her death.

Dressed in morning attire, His Majesty the Emperor proceeded to the main hall, braving the increasing rain and wind with an umbrella, and offered a tamagushi branch in reverence. Subsequently, Her Majesty the Empress, dressed in a white ceremonial robe, arrived before 10 am and followed the same ritual.

Empress Dowager Shoken was actively involved in supporting those suffering from disasters and poverty. The donations she sent to the International Committee of the Red Cross are still managed as the "Empress Dowager Shoken Fund," which continues to aid humanitarian efforts around the world. Later in the day, Their Majesties the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita visited Meiji Shrine shortly after 11 am and paid their respects. This was followed by Their Imperial Highnesses Prince and Princess Akishino, who each made their visit after 1:30 pm.

Source: NHK