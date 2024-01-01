Crypto / AI / Web 3.0 | Apr 09

The Future of Logistics is Self-Loading

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Amid the escalating 'Logistics 2024 problem,' the previously challenging task of automating truck loading has begun to see light.

This technology involves the installation of multiple sensors in facilities and forklifts, allowing two unmanned forklifts to recognize the truck bed's position and height and automatically load the cargo.

This innovation shifts part of the workload from manned to unmanned forklift operations.

Konoike Transport and the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group have been co-developing this technology for the past two years, achieving operational levels that allow a large truck to be loaded in under 15 minutes.

Yoshito Horiuchi, Manager of the East Japan Branch at Konoike Transport, remarked, "This automation allows for a consistent increase in work capacity, which naturally leads to a reduction in vehicle detention by increasing hourly processing capabilities."

The logistics industry faces a deepening labor shortage due to the 2024 problem, prompting a series of initiatives to alleviate workforce deficiencies.

A representative from the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group expressed the desire to further minimize technical constraints and facilitate easier system implementation in the future.

Source: ANN

