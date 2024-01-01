New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

KYOTO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

The 2024 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto and Osaka features a total of 440 restaurants, with 185 receiving Michelin stars, including one new Two Star and 17 new One Star establishments. This year also sees two restaurants newly awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for their eco-friendly practices, bringing the total to 11. Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, praised the regions' culinary evolution over 15 years, highlighting chefs' creativity and commitment to sustainability.

Restaurant Yugen in Osaka was promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars, offering a menu that celebrates the chef's Fukuoka roots and the local ingredients of Osaka. The guide now includes 27 Two Star establishments across Kyoto and Osaka, and eight restaurants maintain their Three Star rating, with Kikunoi Honten and Hyotei celebrating 15 consecutive years at this prestigious level.

Seventeen restaurants have newly received One MICHELIN Star, showcasing a diverse range of Japanese and French-inspired cuisines. Additionally, two restaurants in Kyoto were recognized with the MICHELIN Green Star for their dedication to sustainability.

The guide also presents two special awards: the MICHELIN Mentor Chef Award to Yoshihiro Murata of Kikunoi Honten for his contributions to the culinary world and the MICHELIN Service Award to Kazuo and Kyoko Nishida of Kanamean Nishitomiya for their exceptional hospitality.

Furthermore, eight restaurants received a Bib Gourmand designation, recognizing great value for money, and 138 establishments were selected for their high-quality food offerings, enhancing the culinary diversity of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto and Osaka 2024. The guide complements its restaurant selections with a curated list of unique hotels, available for booking through the MICHELIN Guide's digital platforms.

