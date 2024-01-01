Bungee Jump Among the Sakura

NARA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - In Sangō Town, Nara, an innovative cherry blossom viewing experience combines the serene beauty of full bloom sakura with the thrill of bungee jumping from the Kaiun Bridge.

This unique blend, described as a "Viewing Spot for Scenic Beauty and Screams," provides visitors with an unforgettable experience. The local Shigisan Kanko Hotel, established in 1973, offers a tranquil setting for guests to enjoy the cherry blossoms. Additionally, Kaiun Bungee, the only bungee jumping site in Kansai, offers a scream-inducing leap from a height of 30 meters. This exhilarating activity allows participants to appreciate the cherry blossoms from a completely new perspective, creating a memorable cherry blossom season in Nara.

Source: YOMIURI