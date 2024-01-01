Travel | Apr 10

Bungee Jump Among the Sakura

NARA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - In Sangō Town, Nara, an innovative cherry blossom viewing experience combines the serene beauty of full bloom sakura with the thrill of bungee jumping from the Kaiun Bridge.

This unique blend, described as a "Viewing Spot for Scenic Beauty and Screams," provides visitors with an unforgettable experience. The local Shigisan Kanko Hotel, established in 1973, offers a tranquil setting for guests to enjoy the cherry blossoms. Additionally, Kaiun Bungee, the only bungee jumping site in Kansai, offers a scream-inducing leap from a height of 30 meters. This exhilarating activity allows participants to appreciate the cherry blossoms from a completely new perspective, creating a memorable cherry blossom season in Nara.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Travel NEWS

Tokyo Disneyland's Space Mountain to Close in July

Tokyo Disneyland's beloved ride, Space Mountain, is gearing up for its final event before temporarily closing its doors in July 2024. Having debuted alongside the opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, Space Mountain boasts a 41-year history as one of the park's most cherished attractions.

Opening Soon: Hachimantai Aspite Line's Scenic Snow Corridor

The Aspite Line, traversing the picturesque landscapes of Hachimantai from Iwate Prefecture to Akita Prefecture over 27 kilometers, is now being cleared from both sides for next week's opening.

Japan Luxury Cruises Booked Solid Through Summer

Cruise vacations aboard large ships touring various locales in Japan are gaining popularity. What was once considered a luxurious form of travel is now attracting not only Japanese but also foreigners due to its affordable rates.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         