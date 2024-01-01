The Deeper Meaning Behind a Monk's Art

NIIGATA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - A Buddhist monk from Niigata Prefecture has gained attention for creating unique "eraser stamps" of Jizo figures, shared on social media with over 4 million views in a month.

Each stamp is deliberately misaligned to produce diverse expressions, symbolizing the idea that everyone's path in life is different and should be embraced. This creative approach not only brings joy but also conveys deeper Buddhist teachings about the impermanence and uniqueness of life. Through his art, the monk aims to make Buddhist concepts more accessible and relatable, suggesting that diversity and change enrich life.

Source: 日テレNEWS