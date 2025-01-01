Can Osaka Stamp Out Street Smoking?

OSAKA, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Dubbed one of the world’s strictest anti-smoking measures, Osaka's citywide ban on street smoking has drawn scrutiny over its effectiveness. Now, a month after the regulation change, how has the city transformed?

On January 15th at around 6:30 p.m., a fire broke out in a busy district of Osaka’s Umeda area. The blaze started from a pile of discarded cardboard that had begun to emit smoke before igniting into flames. Nearby workers quickly noticed the fire and managed to extinguish it before it spread further.

Security footage from seven minutes prior to the incident captured two individuals smoking on the street. The video shows a man discarding his cigarette butt into the pile of trash, followed by a woman who tossed another cigarette butt in the same spot before both walked away. The discarded cigarettes were determined to be the cause of the fire.

A local shopkeeper who witnessed the incident described the moment: “The flames kept growing rapidly. This could have turned into a major disaster.” He stressed the danger of careless cigarette disposal, stating, “A single mistake can lead to a life-threatening situation.”

Until now, Osaka City had designated six no-smoking zones in high-traffic areas such as JR Osaka Station and Midosuji. However, the new regulation extends the smoking ban to all streets across the city. Additionally, heated tobacco products are now included in the restriction, with violators facing a fine of 1,000 yen.

On February 4th, officials patrolled newly restricted areas such as Abiko, instructing violators to comply with the law. Many smokers claimed ignorance of the new regulation, with one saying, “I didn’t know about the ban.” Authorities emphasized that smokers should use designated smoking areas and comply with the rules.

However, enforcement remains challenging. With only 74 city officials assigned to patrol the entire city, ensuring compliance 24/7 is difficult. Officers report that some individuals resist instructions, with one official noting, “Some people argue with us for over an hour, questioning why they should listen to us.”

To accommodate smokers, Osaka City has established approximately 190 public smoking areas, with an additional 140 spaces provided by private businesses such as pachinko parlors. However, a field survey in areas like Honmachi Station—where many office buildings are concentrated—revealed that existing smoking areas are often overcrowded.

At lunchtime, lines form outside designated smoking spots, and some smokers resort to lighting up near the facilities due to the lack of available space. “There aren’t enough smoking areas,” one individual commented. “They need to increase them.”

Maps published by the city show that smoking areas are concentrated in business districts, leaving other parts of the city with few or no designated spots. Karahori Shopping Street in Chuo Ward, for example, has no smoking areas within a 500-meter radius.

The shortage has led to concerns from business owners, particularly in the restaurant industry. “We don’t know where to tell our customers to smoke,” one restaurant owner complained. Some have suggested reallocating part of the city's tobacco tax revenue—approximately 30 billion yen annually—to increase smoking facilities.

Additionally, many smoking areas close at night, further reducing options for smokers. One such location, which shuts down at 8 p.m., had its doors locked well before closing time.

Despite the new restrictions, some residents remain unconvinced. “If I’m not bothering anyone, I don’t see the issue,” one smoker said. “This feels like an unfair crackdown.”

Osaka Mayor Yokoyama acknowledged the concerns but reaffirmed the city’s stance. “Our goal is to reduce secondhand smoke exposure and fire hazards. However, we also recognize the need to assess demand and make adjustments where necessary.”

Beyond Osaka, other municipalities are also strengthening regulations. Starting in April, Osaka Prefecture will tighten smoking laws in restaurants, lowering the threshold for indoor smoking bans from establishments over 100 square meters to those over 30 square meters. Some businesses are already preparing by installing smoking booths, though owners worry about the financial impact. “Losing this space for a smoking room affects our revenue,” one restaurateur admitted.

Experts caution that simply passing new regulations is not enough. “This policy was designed with non-smokers in mind, but it doesn’t adequately consider the needs of smokers,” said one public policy specialist. “There should be more localized efforts, such as requiring large workplaces to install smoking rooms while keeping them away from children’s areas.”

As Osaka strives to position itself as a cleaner, more visitor-friendly city, both smokers and non-smokers will need to find a way to coexist under the new regulations.

