News On Japan
Society

Can Osaka Stamp Out Street Smoking?

OSAKA, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Dubbed one of the world’s strictest anti-smoking measures, Osaka's citywide ban on street smoking has drawn scrutiny over its effectiveness. Now, a month after the regulation change, how has the city transformed?

On January 15th at around 6:30 p.m., a fire broke out in a busy district of Osaka’s Umeda area. The blaze started from a pile of discarded cardboard that had begun to emit smoke before igniting into flames. Nearby workers quickly noticed the fire and managed to extinguish it before it spread further.

Security footage from seven minutes prior to the incident captured two individuals smoking on the street. The video shows a man discarding his cigarette butt into the pile of trash, followed by a woman who tossed another cigarette butt in the same spot before both walked away. The discarded cigarettes were determined to be the cause of the fire.

A local shopkeeper who witnessed the incident described the moment: “The flames kept growing rapidly. This could have turned into a major disaster.” He stressed the danger of careless cigarette disposal, stating, “A single mistake can lead to a life-threatening situation.”

Until now, Osaka City had designated six no-smoking zones in high-traffic areas such as JR Osaka Station and Midosuji. However, the new regulation extends the smoking ban to all streets across the city. Additionally, heated tobacco products are now included in the restriction, with violators facing a fine of 1,000 yen.

On February 4th, officials patrolled newly restricted areas such as Abiko, instructing violators to comply with the law. Many smokers claimed ignorance of the new regulation, with one saying, “I didn’t know about the ban.” Authorities emphasized that smokers should use designated smoking areas and comply with the rules.

However, enforcement remains challenging. With only 74 city officials assigned to patrol the entire city, ensuring compliance 24/7 is difficult. Officers report that some individuals resist instructions, with one official noting, “Some people argue with us for over an hour, questioning why they should listen to us.”

To accommodate smokers, Osaka City has established approximately 190 public smoking areas, with an additional 140 spaces provided by private businesses such as pachinko parlors. However, a field survey in areas like Honmachi Station—where many office buildings are concentrated—revealed that existing smoking areas are often overcrowded.

At lunchtime, lines form outside designated smoking spots, and some smokers resort to lighting up near the facilities due to the lack of available space. “There aren’t enough smoking areas,” one individual commented. “They need to increase them.”

Maps published by the city show that smoking areas are concentrated in business districts, leaving other parts of the city with few or no designated spots. Karahori Shopping Street in Chuo Ward, for example, has no smoking areas within a 500-meter radius.

The shortage has led to concerns from business owners, particularly in the restaurant industry. “We don’t know where to tell our customers to smoke,” one restaurant owner complained. Some have suggested reallocating part of the city's tobacco tax revenue—approximately 30 billion yen annually—to increase smoking facilities.

Additionally, many smoking areas close at night, further reducing options for smokers. One such location, which shuts down at 8 p.m., had its doors locked well before closing time.

Despite the new restrictions, some residents remain unconvinced. “If I’m not bothering anyone, I don’t see the issue,” one smoker said. “This feels like an unfair crackdown.”

Osaka Mayor Yokoyama acknowledged the concerns but reaffirmed the city’s stance. “Our goal is to reduce secondhand smoke exposure and fire hazards. However, we also recognize the need to assess demand and make adjustments where necessary.”

Beyond Osaka, other municipalities are also strengthening regulations. Starting in April, Osaka Prefecture will tighten smoking laws in restaurants, lowering the threshold for indoor smoking bans from establishments over 100 square meters to those over 30 square meters. Some businesses are already preparing by installing smoking booths, though owners worry about the financial impact. “Losing this space for a smoking room affects our revenue,” one restaurateur admitted.

Experts caution that simply passing new regulations is not enough. “This policy was designed with non-smokers in mind, but it doesn’t adequately consider the needs of smokers,” said one public policy specialist. “There should be more localized efforts, such as requiring large workplaces to install smoking rooms while keeping them away from children’s areas.”

As Osaka strives to position itself as a cleaner, more visitor-friendly city, both smokers and non-smokers will need to find a way to coexist under the new regulations.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

Three Students Arrested for Hacking Rakuten Mobile Using ChatGPT

Three teenage students have been arrested for illegally accessing Rakuten Mobile’s system using a self-developed program created with the help of generative AI. They allegedly used the program to fraudulently obtain mobile contracts.

Tourism Boom Transforms Furano, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Furano, a town in central Hokkaido long known as the "navel" of the region, is experiencing a surge in inbound tourism. Once overshadowed by Niseko, Furano has now become a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders seeking pristine powder snow.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Can Osaka Stamp Out Street Smoking?

Dubbed one of the world’s strictest anti-smoking measures, Osaka's citywide ban on street smoking has drawn scrutiny over its effectiveness. Now, a month after the regulation change, how has the city transformed?

Chiba Ghost Town Plagued by YouTubers

A massive abandoned housing complex looms in the mountains, its buildings overgrown with vegetation. No residents are in sight. Concerns over deteriorating security at this so-called "ghost complex" have escalated.

650-Year-Old Pine Tree Linked to Samurai Legend Cut Down

A pine tree estimated to be 650 years old, standing tall at Amanohashidate, one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views in Kyoto, has reached its final days.

Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

Children Born Through Sperm Donation Demand Right to Know

Children born through sperm donation are calling for stronger protections of their right to know their origins as Japan debates legislation on assisted reproduction.

Giant Kagami Mochi Lifted at Kyoto's Daigo-ji

Kyoto's Daigo-ji Temple held its annual 'Godairiki-san' event on Sunday, where participants lifted massive kagami mochi to offer their strength for good health. Men lifted 150 kg and women 90 kg, competing for the longest hold.

Coming of Age in the Cold: Hokkaido Youth Brave Ice Bath for Purification

Each year, Hokkaido Shrine holds a cold-water purification ceremony to celebrate the coming of age of new adults, with nineteen young men and women participating in this year's 'Kanchu Misogi' on Sunday.

Public Outcry Over Sapporo Safari Park Plan

North Safari Sapporo, a private zoo in Sapporo’s Minami Ward, has come under scrutiny after submitting a removal plan for its illegal structures to the city government. The plan lacks critical details regarding the removal process and, most notably, fails to address the fate of the animals housed at the facility.