650-Year-Old Pine Tree Linked to Samurai Legend Cut Down

KYOTO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - A pine tree estimated to be 650 years old, standing tall at Amanohashidate, one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views in Kyoto, has reached its final days.

This tree, known as the ‘Funakoshi Pine,’ is believed to have ties to the famous Sengoku-era warlord Akechi Mitsuhide. But even as it is being cut down, its legacy is far from over.

The towering tree, thought to be the oldest among the roughly 6,700 pines lining Amanohashidate, began to be felled today.

For generations, it had been a landmark where locals would meet before heading to the sea, a familiar sight that had stood the test of time.

The tree’s deep historical connections extend to the Muromachi period. It appears in a national treasure painting of Amanohashidate by Sesshū, dating back to the 1500s, suggesting it had already taken root at that time. The name ‘Funakoshi’ is said to originate from the past practice of fishermen pulling their boats ashore in this area.

Why, then, was this ancient tree cut down?

A longtime local guardian of the tree, Kojima, noted that while the tree might have survived for some time, the increasing risk of it falling became undeniable. The tree’s trunk had hollowed out significantly, raising concerns over safety.

Efforts to preserve the beloved tree continued for years. Since 2005, it had been reinforced with wires and other measures, but the risk of collapse grew too great. Ultimately, Kyoto Prefecture made the difficult decision to proceed with its removal.

"I’d say it’s done well to last this long," said a local guide who has shared the tree’s history for over 20 years. "It’s a tree filled with memories. Rather than having it fall and become a hazard, it’s best to send it off with respect and let its story be passed down."

Adding to the tree’s legend, there is speculation that Akechi Mitsuhide once gazed upon it while hosting a tea gathering. A descendant of Mitsuhide’s lineage, who visited to witness the tree’s final moments, reflected on its history, saying, "Mitsuhide was not just a warrior but also a man of culture. He likely enjoyed moments of leisure here. It’s sad to see the tree go, but I’m grateful to have been here."

However, the story of the Funakoshi Pine does not end here.

A second-generation pine, grown from a branch of the original tree, has already been planted at Amanohashidate, preserving its genetic legacy.

"For future generations, we can say, ‘That’s where an ancient tree once stood,’ and its story will live on," a local resident remarked.

As the Funakoshi Pine leaves behind centuries of history, what new tales will its successor witness in the years to come?

Source: KTV NEWS