News On Japan
Society

650-Year-Old Pine Tree Linked to Samurai Legend Cut Down

KYOTO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - A pine tree estimated to be 650 years old, standing tall at Amanohashidate, one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views in Kyoto, has reached its final days.

This tree, known as the ‘Funakoshi Pine,’ is believed to have ties to the famous Sengoku-era warlord Akechi Mitsuhide. But even as it is being cut down, its legacy is far from over.

The towering tree, thought to be the oldest among the roughly 6,700 pines lining Amanohashidate, began to be felled today.

For generations, it had been a landmark where locals would meet before heading to the sea, a familiar sight that had stood the test of time.

The tree’s deep historical connections extend to the Muromachi period. It appears in a national treasure painting of Amanohashidate by Sesshū, dating back to the 1500s, suggesting it had already taken root at that time. The name ‘Funakoshi’ is said to originate from the past practice of fishermen pulling their boats ashore in this area.

Why, then, was this ancient tree cut down?

A longtime local guardian of the tree, Kojima, noted that while the tree might have survived for some time, the increasing risk of it falling became undeniable. The tree’s trunk had hollowed out significantly, raising concerns over safety.

Efforts to preserve the beloved tree continued for years. Since 2005, it had been reinforced with wires and other measures, but the risk of collapse grew too great. Ultimately, Kyoto Prefecture made the difficult decision to proceed with its removal.

"I’d say it’s done well to last this long," said a local guide who has shared the tree’s history for over 20 years. "It’s a tree filled with memories. Rather than having it fall and become a hazard, it’s best to send it off with respect and let its story be passed down."

Adding to the tree’s legend, there is speculation that Akechi Mitsuhide once gazed upon it while hosting a tea gathering. A descendant of Mitsuhide’s lineage, who visited to witness the tree’s final moments, reflected on its history, saying, "Mitsuhide was not just a warrior but also a man of culture. He likely enjoyed moments of leisure here. It’s sad to see the tree go, but I’m grateful to have been here."

However, the story of the Funakoshi Pine does not end here.

A second-generation pine, grown from a branch of the original tree, has already been planted at Amanohashidate, preserving its genetic legacy.

"For future generations, we can say, ‘That’s where an ancient tree once stood,’ and its story will live on," a local resident remarked.

As the Funakoshi Pine leaves behind centuries of history, what new tales will its successor witness in the years to come?

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.

New Rice Sold Out as Farmers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand

Despite government assurances of ample rice supply, farmers are facing pressure to increase production as demand continues to soar.

Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

New Nara Train Lures Expo Visitors

A newly decorated train promoting tourism along the Kintetsu Railway line began operations on February 25th, aiming to attract visitors from the Osaka-Kansai Expo to Nara.

Chinese Students Flock to Japan for University Entrance Exams

A growing number of young people from China are traveling to Japan to take university entrance exams, drawn by the lower costs, perceived ease of admission, and better safety compared to their home country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

650-Year-Old Pine Tree Linked to Samurai Legend Cut Down

A pine tree estimated to be 650 years old, standing tall at Amanohashidate, one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views in Kyoto, has reached its final days.

Children Born Through Sperm Donation Demand Right to Know

Children born through sperm donation are calling for stronger protections of their right to know their origins as Japan debates legislation on assisted reproduction.

Giant Kagami Mochi Lifted at Kyoto's Daigo-ji

Kyoto's Daigo-ji Temple held its annual 'Godairiki-san' event on Sunday, where participants lifted massive kagami mochi to offer their strength for good health. Men lifted 150 kg and women 90 kg, competing for the longest hold.

Coming of Age in the Cold: Hokkaido Youth Brave Ice Bath for Purification

Each year, Hokkaido Shrine holds a cold-water purification ceremony to celebrate the coming of age of new adults, with nineteen young men and women participating in this year's 'Kanchu Misogi' on Sunday.

Public Outcry Over Sapporo Safari Park Plan

North Safari Sapporo, a private zoo in Sapporo’s Minami Ward, has come under scrutiny after submitting a removal plan for its illegal structures to the city government. The plan lacks critical details regarding the removal process and, most notably, fails to address the fate of the animals housed at the facility.

Kyoto’s Gion Celebrates Spring

Kyoto’s annual Miyako Odori, a spring tradition in the Gion Kobu district, is set to return with geiko and maiko performing in stunning asagi-colored costumes.

Ryukyu Lacquerware Gets a Modern Touch

An exhibition featuring works by young artisans was held Sunday in Naha as part of an initiative to preserve the traditional techniques of Ryukyu lacquerware.

Prince Hisahito Obtains Driver's License

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of the Akishino family, has obtained a driver's license as part of his preparations to enroll at Tsukuba University.