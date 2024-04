KYOTO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Along Philosopher's Path, Kyoto's renowned cherry blossom viewing spot, flower rafts have formed where fallen petals have blanketed the surface of the waterway.

Stretching for about 2 kilometers and lined with over 400 cherry trees, visitors are treated picturesque scene evokes the feeling of spring's end.

While the peak viewing period for the flower rafts is almost over, late-flowering cherry varieties are sert to bloom.