Mangoes Fetch Record Price at First Auction

Miyazaki, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - Miyazaki Prefecture's famed fully ripe mangoes, known as "Taiyo no Tamago" or "Eggs of the Sun," have reached a record-breaking price of 700,000 yen for just two fruits.

These premium mangoes are renowned for their sweetness, with a sugar content of over 15 degrees, and each weighing at least 350 grams, meeting strict quality standards to qualify as the highest grade brand.

The record-setting price was achieved at the first auction of the season, where two mangoes fetched 700,000 yen, surpassing previous records.

The winning bid was placed by a wholesale company based in Miyazaki Prefecture, and the mangoes will be sold in markets including Fukuoka City.

Source: ANN