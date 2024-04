BEIJING, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - Honda's Chinese subsidiary has unveiled a new model of electric vehicle (EV), the 'Ye' series, tailored for the Chinese market, marking its global debut.

Three models in the 'Ye' series, meaning 'bright and shining,' were unveiled on April 16: 'Ye P7', 'Ye S7', and a luxury concept car.

Source: ANN