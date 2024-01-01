Food | Apr 17

Peeling Back The Real Purpose of Miso Container Paper

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - When you open a container of miso, you often find a thin sheet of paper inside the lid. Should you leave it in or throw it away? To solve this common dilemma, we investigated the actual role of this paper in miso packaging.

Miso soup, a comforting staple for many in Japan, often features prominently in various dishes. But what about that paper found on the miso? What do people typically do with it?

Individuals from various age groups shared their practices:

A person in their 70s said, "I leave the paper in place and peel it back as I use the miso."

Someone in their 60s mentioned, "I remove the paper."

A person in their 30s commented, "I was worried it would dry out on top, so I just leave the paper on."

Is the paper there to prevent the miso from drying out, or is it just for easy peeling? What is its true purpose?

We consulted Nobuhiro Suda, a miso expert and "Miso Ambassador" for Marukome, a major miso manufacturer, who conducts over 50 miso workshops annually.

According to Suda, "The paper doesn't actually play any significant role; it's just paper."

Surprised by this revelation, many people wondered, what is its purpose then? Should it be kept or discarded?

The true identity of the paper is indeed "just paper." It does not prevent the miso from oxidizing. Suda explained, "The paper is only there to prevent the oxygen absorber in the miso pack from sinking into the miso."

Once the miso pack is opened, the oxygen absorber, which has used up its effectiveness, can also be discarded. "By the time it’s on the store shelf, the oxygen absorber has already expended its energy and can be thrown away after opening," Suda advised.

Despite many people leaving the paper in place, if it does not serve to protect the miso, then what is the best way to store it?

Suda recommends, "Press cling film tightly over the surface of the miso to prevent air exposure. This method helps prevent oxidation at the surface of the miso."

Once the miso pack is opened, remove the paper and the oxygen absorber, and seal the miso's surface with cling film for longer-lasting freshness.

As many people expressed surprise and interest in these insights, Suda highlighted that miso storage also requires care. The recommended storage locations are the refrigerator or freezer, where lower temperatures help prevent changes in the miso's properties.

Source: ANN

