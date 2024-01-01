Society | Apr 17

Celebrity Businesswoman Reika Miyazaki Expecting Her Fifth Child

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - Reika Miyazaki, a businesswoman and entertainer, has announced her pregnancy with her fifth child.

Miyazaki shared the joyful news on Instagram on April 17, stating, "I am thrilled to announce that we have been blessed with a new life. Thankfully, my health is stable at the moment, and I am grateful every day for the support of my family and many others."

She continued, "The early stages were challenging with severe morning sickness, and there were days I couldn't properly work. However, I am now pushing forward with all my might, consulting my health as needed. These are bustling days, but I hope you will warmly watch over the Kuroki family."

Miyazaki married Keiji Kuroki in December 2021. Their son Keiry was born in July 2023.

Accompanying the pregnancy announcement were photos of Keiry holding the ultrasound picture and family snapshots, eliciting comments from fans such as, "Keiry is going to be a big brother? Congratulations!" and "Your happy news has made me feel happy too!"

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Court Rejects Death Row Inmates' Plea for Prior Notification

A recent court case involving the last-minute notification of execution for death row inmates has ended with the court dismissing the claims in full.

Japan Mulls Raising National Pension Age to 65

As Japan faces an aging population, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare is considering extending the National Pension payment period from age 60 to 65. The proposal has sparked mixed reactions among the public.

Doctor Gets Suspended Sentence for Leaving Wire in Patient

The Osaka District Court handed down a guilty verdict on Monday, with a suspended sentence, to a doctor accused of leaving a catheter wire inside a patient, which subsequently penetrated the heart and led to the patient's death.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Team Reveals Olympic Sportswear

With only 100 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams showed off their official sportswear in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Snake Found on Tokaido Shinkansen

A snake was discovered aboard a Tokaido Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station on Tuesday afternoon, delaying departure by 17-minutes.

Victim Identified in Gruesome Tochigi Discovery

One of the two charred bodies found on a riverbank in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, has been identified as a 55-year-old man.

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

FOLLOW US
         