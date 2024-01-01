Celebrity Businesswoman Reika Miyazaki Expecting Her Fifth Child

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - Reika Miyazaki, a businesswoman and entertainer, has announced her pregnancy with her fifth child.

Miyazaki shared the joyful news on Instagram on April 17, stating, "I am thrilled to announce that we have been blessed with a new life. Thankfully, my health is stable at the moment, and I am grateful every day for the support of my family and many others."

She continued, "The early stages were challenging with severe morning sickness, and there were days I couldn't properly work. However, I am now pushing forward with all my might, consulting my health as needed. These are bustling days, but I hope you will warmly watch over the Kuroki family."

Miyazaki married Keiji Kuroki in December 2021. Their son Keiry was born in July 2023.

Accompanying the pregnancy announcement were photos of Keiry holding the ultrasound picture and family snapshots, eliciting comments from fans such as, "Keiry is going to be a big brother? Congratulations!" and "Your happy news has made me feel happy too!"

