Education | Apr 19

Debate Intensifies Over Coeducation in Saitama's High Schools

Saitama, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - A recommendation to abolish boys-only and girls-only schools in favor of coeducational systems has sparked a heated debate among graduates of single-sex high schools in Saitama Prefecture.

Did you attend a coeducational or single-sex high school?

A coeducational graduate in their 20s shared, "It was fun to have friends to cycle home with after school."

A female graduate from a girls-only school in her 30s recalled, "Our sports festivals were just girls, which was fun because we all got to shine without the usual focus on boys."

A male graduate from a boys-only school in his 20s reminisced, "We used to throw water balloons around in school and get in serious trouble with our teachers."

As these nostalgic youth stories emerged...

A female graduate in her 20s from a girls-only school expressed a missed opportunity, "I sometimes wish I had experienced school romances. (Q. If you were to choose a high school again, which would it be?) Definitely a coeducational one."

While single-sex schools create unique memories, they are increasingly rare. Forty years ago, there were 130 public boys' schools and 182 girls' schools nationwide. However, due to factors like declining birth rates, the movement towards coeducation has increased, with only 15 boys' schools and 30 girls' schools remaining as of 2023.

In Saitama Prefecture, where there are still 12 single-sex public high schools, complaints have been raised.

A complaint lodged with the prefecture stated, "It is inappropriate for the boys' schools in Saitama Prefecture to deny admission to girls, and this should be allowed."

Following this, last year, a third-party entity advised the prefectural education committee that "coeducation should be implemented promptly," causing ripples across the community.

Graduates from Urawa High School and Urawa First Girls' High School held a press conference on Thursday advocating for the maintenance of single-sex education.

An Urawa High School graduate opposing coeducation argued, "Promoting gender equality is not just about shifting to coeducation. It's also about how high school education is structured, the curriculum, and the teaching methods, which I think are more crucial."

On the other hand, a citizens' group in favor of coeducation stated on the 10th of this month, "Considering human rights and gender equality issues, it would be better to move towards coeducation."

The debate continues as the Saitama Prefectural Education Committee plans to finalize its stance on this issue by August this year.

Source: TBS

MORE Education NEWS

Young Performers Star in Traditional Kabuki at Nagahama Festival

At the Nagahama Hikiyama Festival in Shiga Prefecture, children showcased a traditional Kabuki performance, captivating audiences with their skills.

DNP Dissertation Help Online - Affordable Writing Services for Your DNP Project

Depending on the university you choose for advanced nursing education, a DNP program offers different tracks of study related to your chosen area of specialisation.

Advanced Child GPS Trackers Gain Popularity Among Safety-Conscious Parents

With the start of the new school year this spring, one technology that's drawing significant attention is the child-monitoring GPS device, which ensures the safety and security of children.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

Doctors Sue Google Over Malicious Reviews

A group of 63 medical professionals has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has failed to address malicious reviews on Google Maps.

Oracle Announces $10 Billion Investment in Japan

Amid rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), major American IT companies are announcing significant investments.

Hayao Miyazaki Honored in Time's 100 Most Influential People List

The prestigious American magazine 'Time' announced on April 17 its annual list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World,' featuring Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli from Japan.

Man Questioned Over Discovery of Charred Bodies

A man in his 20s has turned himself in to police, hinting that he might be connected to the tragic incident of two charred bodies near a forest road in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

FOLLOW US
         