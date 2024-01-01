Debate Intensifies Over Coeducation in Saitama's High Schools

Saitama, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - A recommendation to abolish boys-only and girls-only schools in favor of coeducational systems has sparked a heated debate among graduates of single-sex high schools in Saitama Prefecture.

Did you attend a coeducational or single-sex high school?

A coeducational graduate in their 20s shared, "It was fun to have friends to cycle home with after school."

A female graduate from a girls-only school in her 30s recalled, "Our sports festivals were just girls, which was fun because we all got to shine without the usual focus on boys."

A male graduate from a boys-only school in his 20s reminisced, "We used to throw water balloons around in school and get in serious trouble with our teachers."

As these nostalgic youth stories emerged...

A female graduate in her 20s from a girls-only school expressed a missed opportunity, "I sometimes wish I had experienced school romances. (Q. If you were to choose a high school again, which would it be?) Definitely a coeducational one."

While single-sex schools create unique memories, they are increasingly rare. Forty years ago, there were 130 public boys' schools and 182 girls' schools nationwide. However, due to factors like declining birth rates, the movement towards coeducation has increased, with only 15 boys' schools and 30 girls' schools remaining as of 2023.

In Saitama Prefecture, where there are still 12 single-sex public high schools, complaints have been raised.

A complaint lodged with the prefecture stated, "It is inappropriate for the boys' schools in Saitama Prefecture to deny admission to girls, and this should be allowed."

Following this, last year, a third-party entity advised the prefectural education committee that "coeducation should be implemented promptly," causing ripples across the community.

Graduates from Urawa High School and Urawa First Girls' High School held a press conference on Thursday advocating for the maintenance of single-sex education.

An Urawa High School graduate opposing coeducation argued, "Promoting gender equality is not just about shifting to coeducation. It's also about how high school education is structured, the curriculum, and the teaching methods, which I think are more crucial."

On the other hand, a citizens' group in favor of coeducation stated on the 10th of this month, "Considering human rights and gender equality issues, it would be better to move towards coeducation."

The debate continues as the Saitama Prefectural Education Committee plans to finalize its stance on this issue by August this year.

Source: TBS