Oracle Announces $10 Billion Investment in Japan

TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - Amid rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), major American IT companies are announcing significant investments.

Oracle Corporation's Japanese subsidiary revealed on April 18th a plan to invest $10 billion (approximately 1.2 trillion yen) over the next decade to cater to the increasing demand for AI and other technologies.

The investment aims to enhance domestic data centers to meet the growing needs of the government and private sector businesses.

During a press conference held in Tokyo, Oracle's CEO Safra Catz stated, "There is substantial demand in Japan, and I wouldn't be surprised if we decided to invest even more."

This follows a trend of massive investments by foreign companies in Japan's data center industry, with Microsoft announcing a 440 billion yen investment just ten days earlier.

Source: ANN