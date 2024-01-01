Society | Apr 19

Princess Aiko Takes on Editorial Role at Japanese Red Cross Society

TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor and Empress, is now involved in editing a magazine about volunteerism at the Japanese Red Cross Society.

Princess Aiko joined the Japanese Red Cross Society on the 1st, being assigned to the Youth and Volunteer Section of the Business Bureau.

According to close sources, Princess Aiko is responsible for editing a magazine that provides information about Red Cross volunteer activities conducted by groups and individuals, which is available online.

Additionally, she is involved in managing training sessions related to volunteer work, collaborating closely with her senior colleagues in these efforts.

Source: ANN

Hayao Miyazaki Honored in Time's 100 Most Influential People List

The prestigious American magazine 'Time' announced on April 17 its annual list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World,' featuring Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli from Japan.

Man Questioned Over Discovery of Charred Bodies

A man in his 20s has turned himself in to police, hinting that he might be connected to the tragic incident of two charred bodies near a forest road in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

