Princess Aiko Takes on Editorial Role at Japanese Red Cross Society

TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor and Empress, is now involved in editing a magazine about volunteerism at the Japanese Red Cross Society.

Princess Aiko joined the Japanese Red Cross Society on the 1st, being assigned to the Youth and Volunteer Section of the Business Bureau.

According to close sources, Princess Aiko is responsible for editing a magazine that provides information about Red Cross volunteer activities conducted by groups and individuals, which is available online.

Additionally, she is involved in managing training sessions related to volunteer work, collaborating closely with her senior colleagues in these efforts.

Source: ANN