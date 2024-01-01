Women to Remain in Imperial Family After Marriage?

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - In efforts to ensure stable imperial succession, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has summarized its stance on how to maintain the number of members in Japan's Imperial Family.

The question of how to secure enough imperial family members has been under discussion following a report submitted to the Diet two years ago by a government panel of experts. The report included proposals that would allow female members of the Imperial Family to remain part of the household even after marriage, and another that would enable adoption to reintegrate male-line descendants of former branches of the Imperial Family into the imperial register. The LDP on Friday concluded that these two proposals are "appropriate measures" for maintaining the number of imperial family members.

Moreover, if these two proposals are insufficient to secure the necessary numbers, the party also found no objection to a proposal to directly confer imperial status on male-line descendants through legislation.

Looking ahead, the LDP plans to report its position to the Speakers of both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors as early as next week, with the aim of revising the Imperial Household Law.

Source: TBS