Apr 20

Women to Remain in Imperial Family After Marriage?

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - In efforts to ensure stable imperial succession, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has summarized its stance on how to maintain the number of members in Japan's Imperial Family.

The question of how to secure enough imperial family members has been under discussion following a report submitted to the Diet two years ago by a government panel of experts. The report included proposals that would allow female members of the Imperial Family to remain part of the household even after marriage, and another that would enable adoption to reintegrate male-line descendants of former branches of the Imperial Family into the imperial register. The LDP on Friday concluded that these two proposals are "appropriate measures" for maintaining the number of imperial family members.

Moreover, if these two proposals are insufficient to secure the necessary numbers, the party also found no objection to a proposal to directly confer imperial status on male-line descendants through legislation.

Looking ahead, the LDP plans to report its position to the Speakers of both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors as early as next week, with the aim of revising the Imperial Household Law.

Source: TBS

MORE Politics NEWS

Upcoming By-elections to Test Kishida Administration

Official campaigning for three House of Representatives by-elections began in Japan on Tuesday, with the races to serve as crucial tests of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's leadership as he seeks to ride out a political funds scandal that has rocked his ruling Liberal Democratic Party. (Kyodo)

Japan Warns Against All Travel to Iran

The Japanese government has escalated its travel advisories for Iran, including the capital Tehran, amid concerns of potential crises, urging a cessation of all travel to the entire country.

Mayor Resigns Following 99 Cases of Sexual Harassment

In response to a harassment scandal, a former town councilwoman was elected in a landmark victory in Ginan, Gifu Prefecture, on April 14, marking the first time a woman will lead the town.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

Doctors Sue Google Over Malicious Reviews

A group of 63 medical professionals has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has failed to address malicious reviews on Google Maps.

Oracle Announces $10 Billion Investment in Japan

Amid rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), major American IT companies are announcing significant investments.

Hayao Miyazaki Honored in Time's 100 Most Influential People List

The prestigious American magazine 'Time' announced on April 17 its annual list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World,' featuring Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli from Japan.

Man Questioned Over Discovery of Charred Bodies

A man in his 20s has turned himself in to police, hinting that he might be connected to the tragic incident of two charred bodies near a forest road in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

