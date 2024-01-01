Travel | Apr 20

Scenic Collaboration Between Mount Fuji and Sakura

YAMANASHI, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - The Shinnasho River in Oshino Village, Yamanashi Prefecture, is host to around 200 Somei Yoshino cherry trees along a 400-meter stretch of riverbank, offering breathtaking views of snow-capped Mount Fuji framed by the full bloom of cherry blossoms.

This year, the cherry trees reached full bloom about five days later than last year. The delayed blooming has not deterred visitors, including many international tourists, who flock to the site to capture the stunning scenery of the cherry blossoms and Mount Fuji with their cameras.

The cherry blossoms are expected to be in their prime until the end of this weekend, with the trees beautifully illuminated at night.

Source: ANN

