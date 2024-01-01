Travel | Apr 22

Samba Dancers Draw Thousands at Rainy Kobe Festival

KOBE, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - The streets of Kobe were filled with color and energy as the annual Kobe Festival unfolded on a drizzly Sunday. Samba dancers, adorned in vibrant costumes, paraded down the main avenue, captivating the rain-soaked crowd with their spirited performances.

This year marked the 51st iteration of the Kobe Festival, which saw participation from 66 groups, including samba and cheerleading teams, with over 5,000 participants in total. The lively procession attracted large crowds along the parade route, undeterred by the weather.

"Awe-inspiring mix of dragons and samba," one spectator exclaimed. Another shared, "Despite the rain, everyone's effort brought so much energy."

As part of the festival, high school students from Kobe performed "Tobitatsu Toki," a piece traditionally played at the Kanazawa Hyakumangoku Festival in Ishikawa Prefecture. This performance was a symbolic gesture of support for the reconstruction of the Noto Peninsula, which was devastated by an earthquake.

Source: MBS

