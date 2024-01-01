Wild Boar Attack in Aichi Leaves Two Injured

AICHI, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - In a forest park located in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured after being bitten by a wild boar.

At around 12:30 PM on April 28th, park officials alerted emergency services, reporting that two people had been attacked by a wild boar.

According to the police, a 70-year-old man visiting the park with his family sustained serious injuries when a wild boar, presumed to be feral, bit his toes. Additionally, a 62-year-old woman who attempted to help the man was also bitten on the leg by the same boar.

Both individuals are not in life-threatening condition.

After the incident, the boar that attacked the two could not be located. Consequently, visitors were guided out of the park, and the park was temporarily closed.

