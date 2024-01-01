Society | Apr 29

Survey Reveals Wage Gains Not Matching Inflation

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - A recent study by the Rengo Research Institute, which focuses on labor issues, has revealed that only a little over 6% of workers report their wage increases have exceeded the rate of inflation.

The study surveyed 2,000 workers in the Greater Tokyo and Kansai areas.

Only 6.6% of respondents stated that their wage increase over the past year was greater than the rise in prices, while 60% reported that their wage increase was smaller.

This highlights the issue that, despite significant wage increases negotiated in recent spring wage negotiations, these have not kept pace with the cost of living increases.

Additionally, 50% of male respondents and 60% of female respondents noted that prices have "risen considerably" compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, 41.3% of respondents feel a labor shortage at their workplaces, with the number rising to over half (50.5%) in the construction industry.

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Wild Boar Attack in Aichi Leaves Two Injured

In a forest park located in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured after being bitten by a wild boar.

30,000 Seagulls Flock to Protected Island

The Pacific island of Kabushima, in Aomori, has witnessed about 30,000 seagulls migrate to this vital breeding site, designated as a national natural monument.

Why Do Japanese Girls Need Two Smartphones?

A growing trend has emerged among Japan's younger generation, particularly late teenage girls, where more than 20% now carry two smartphones.

POPULAR NEWS

What You Thought You Knew About Bacon and Ham Might Be Wrong!

It seems that bacon and ham, staples in our diet, are quite similar, but what actually differentiates them?

Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

Japan's Main Opposition CDP Wins 3 By-elections

Three Lower House by-elections were held in Japan on Sunday. Candidates from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party have won all three seats. The results are expected to affect the management of the government led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (NHK)

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Godzilla Strikes Tokyo City Hall

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building has been 'attacked' by Godzilla, brought to life through the world's largest projection mapping.

FOLLOW US
         