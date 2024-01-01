Survey Reveals Wage Gains Not Matching Inflation

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - A recent study by the Rengo Research Institute, which focuses on labor issues, has revealed that only a little over 6% of workers report their wage increases have exceeded the rate of inflation.

The study surveyed 2,000 workers in the Greater Tokyo and Kansai areas.

Only 6.6% of respondents stated that their wage increase over the past year was greater than the rise in prices, while 60% reported that their wage increase was smaller.

This highlights the issue that, despite significant wage increases negotiated in recent spring wage negotiations, these have not kept pace with the cost of living increases.

Additionally, 50% of male respondents and 60% of female respondents noted that prices have "risen considerably" compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, 41.3% of respondents feel a labor shortage at their workplaces, with the number rising to over half (50.5%) in the construction industry.

Source: ANN