To Discard or Not to Discard Tuna Can Juice?

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - Tuna sandwiches, tuna onigiri, and even tuna pasta are popular dishes, but what should be done with the juice inside tuna cans? Some people discard it, while others use it in cooking. The question arises, what's the manufacturer's recommendation?

Various people have differing opinions on whether to keep or discard the juice from tuna cans:

An elderly individual in their 80s mentioned, "I usually throw it away when making salads."

A person in their 30s stated, "I discard around 50 to 60% of it because it might make the dish too oily."

A teenager commented, "I keep at best 20% and throw away 80%."

On the other hand, a person in their 70s shared, "I use it as it is. When making okara, I include the tuna oil, and it tastes great."

Manufacturer’s Advice: "Don’t Discard It"

To clarify what should ideally be done, Hagoromo Foods, a major tuna can manufacturer, was approached for advice.

Spokesperson Yasuyo Makita explained, "We believe our communication has not been clear enough."

So, should the juice be discarded or used in cooking? The manufacturer's recommendation is:

"Don't discard it. It's wasteful," said Makita.

Using the Juice as "Broth"

Makita further explained, "The oil used in Sea Chicken is primarily soybean oil and cottonseed oil. Both are common cooking oils, so they can be used in dishes. The flavor of the fish meat has seeped into the oil, so we recommend using it in cooking."

Interestingly, the juice from tuna cans is edible oil infused with fish flavor, which can serve as a substitute for broth.

Makita suggested, "Instead of using regular salad oil, use the tuna can oil to sauté vegetables. The fish flavor in the oil can substitute for broth, creating a fish-flavored stir-fry."

This information came as a revelation to some:

A person in their 30s said, "Oh, really? I can use all of it?"

A teenager remarked, "Wow! I didn't know that. Absorbing the oil with paper towels was cumbersome, so it's good to know it can be used in cooking."

Recommended Tuna Can Recipes

One highly recommended dish is miso soup. By sautéing vegetables with the tuna oil and adding the tuna to the miso soup, the oil serves as a broth substitute, providing a fish flavor without needing to make broth.

Source: ANN

