Society

The Story of a Japanese Transgender Mother

TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - In an atypical family setup, a story unfolds around a little girl named Momo, her 'Mama', and 'Kaachan'. 'Mama', born a male, now lives as a woman, Toshimi Tani, aged 50. Tani, a film producer at Nippon Television, has experienced a versatile career trajectory.

Previously, she served as the bureau chief in Cairo, where she covered events of war and terrorism. These profound experiences cemented her resolve to live her life without regrets and embrace her true identity as a woman—a dream she harbored since childhood. Ten years ago, Tani married a woman and, following fertility treatments, welcomed their daughter, Momo. Although biologically a father, Tani has fully embraced the maternal role, navigating the unique challenges and joys of motherhood.

The tale of Tani's transformation and motherhood is an inspiring one, filled with memories, struggles, and milestones. From her childhood in Kobe, through her transformative years abroad, to her current life in Tokyo, Tani has continuously battled societal norms and personal dilemmas to forge a path that is truly her own. Today, she is not only a media professional but a beacon for the LGBTQ+ community, embodying the possibility that one can live authentically and lovingly in a world that often resists deviation from the norm.

This story, highlighted in a book meant for Momo, aims to provide a genuine account of a family that might look different but is built on the foundations of love, respect, and undeterred determination. It serves as a testament to the fact that being different is not only acceptable but can illuminate paths for others to follow.

Source: YOMIURI

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Solar Flares Ignite Rare Aurora Sightings Across Hokkaido

Solar flares have been occurring in succession, resulting in aurora sightings around the world, including current footage from the Nayoro City Astronomical Observatory in Hokkaido.

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

Thank You, Tantan: Memorial Service for Kobe's Panda

The Oji Zoo in Kobe's Nada Ward held a memorial service on May 10th for Tantan, the female giant panda who passed away at the age of 28 at the end of March, making her the oldest panda in Japan at the time of her death.

Princess Ayako of Takamado Welcomes Her Third Son

The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Ayako of Takamado, the third daughter of Princess Hisako, gave birth to her third son at 11:48 AM on May 10th at a hospital in Tokyo.

Community Volunteers Given 'Fukuoka Points'

Fukuoka City has launched a pilot program starting May 10, rewarding local volunteer activities like crime prevention patrols and clean-up efforts with points. Accumulated points can be redeemed for perks such as free access to public facilities.

'Pop-up Cyclist' Suspect Arrested

A man known for suddenly appearing on his bicycle in front of cars to obstruct traffic, referred to as the "pop-up" cyclist, has been detained along with his signature black suit and sunglasses.

Emperor Awards Grand Cordon at Spring Conferment Ceremony

The "Spring Conferment" ceremony for the Grand Cordon was held at the Imperial Palace, where His Majesty the Emperor personally handed medals to the recipients.