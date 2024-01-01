TOKYO, May 23 (News On Japan) - Mercari, the operator of a popular flea market app, has launched a new feature allowing users to list items for sale without initially setting a price. Starting May 23, Mercari's new function enables sellers to list items without deciding on a price upfront, instead allowing them to set a price later based on offers from potential buyers.

According to previous surveys, around 60% of users find setting a price at the time of listing cumbersome. Mercari aims to address the challenges users face with price setting and negotiation during the listing process, hoping to attract more users with this new feature.

Mercari Product Core Team Director, Yasuo Hishii, stated, "There are users who believe an item might have value but find it troublesome to research its worth. We hope they will try listing these items on Mercari and pass them on to someone who needs them."

Source: テレ東BIZ