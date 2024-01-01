TOKYO, May 23 (News On Japan) - Household electricity rates next month are expected to rise across all ten major electric power companies in Japan.

The increase is due to the end of government subsidies for electricity and gas, which were provided as a measure against high inflation. According to Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), for customers on the most common regulated rate plan, the monthly bill for an average household is projected to rise by 392 yen from the previous month, bringing the total to 8,930 yen.

However, due to a decrease in the price of fuel used for thermal power generation, the overall increase in rates will be somewhat mitigated.

Source: TBS