Reviving the Showa Era: Breathing Life into Discarded Furniture

OSAKA, May 27 (News On Japan) - In recent years, more companies have emerged to assist elderly individuals in decluttering their homes when moving into care facilities. While most of the collected furniture and items are typically discarded, one company in Sakai City has taken a different approach by showcasing these items in an exhibition titled 'Toki no Kotodute'.

Stepping into this exhibit feels like a time slip, with retro items such as a brown tube television, a floral thermos, and a vintage refrigerator creating a nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of a Showa-era living room. A visitor in their fifties remarked, 'It's nostalgic. It reminds me of my childhood and my father's belongings.'

The furniture and appliances on display were once destined for disposal. However, Tatsuya Isono, who runs a decluttering business in Sakai City, saw potential in these items. He began the 'Toki no Kotodute' exhibition two years ago, showcasing the items at care facilities and events to bring smiles to people's faces.

Isono's journey began when he was asked to assist an elderly couple whose sister was moving into a care facility. The couple couldn't take all their belongings to the small facility. As Isono and his team sorted through the items, they were struck by the quality and historical value of many pieces, such as a still-functional vintage vacuum cleaner and an old iron.

These items, which might be considered treasures today, offer a glimpse into the past. Isono believes they hold sentimental value for the elderly, who often kept things from their era in excellent condition. The exhibition aims to reconnect people with these memories, creating a comforting and familiar space.

The 'Toki no Kotodute' exhibit has been a great success, generating positive feedback and helping Isono's business thrive. It has evolved into a strategic initiative, not just a goodwill project, as it also serves as a marketing tool for his decluttering services. The increased exposure has led to a record year for the company.

As the exhibition continues, Isono and his team bring new ideas to each display. The latest theme features an ordinary household from the 1980s, complete with a large brown tube television and a cozy child's room. The aim is to evoke memories and bring joy to visitors, especially those suffering from dementia.

Through 'Toki no Kotodute', items that had once fulfilled their functional roles are given new life and continue to tell their stories. This initiative ensures that the baton of memories is passed on, creating a bridge between the past and present.

Source: KTV NEWS

