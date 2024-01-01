ATHENS, May 28 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako, currently visiting Greece, toured a monastery where a Japanese researcher contributed to the restoration of the frescoes.

On May 27, Princess Kako took a ferry to Salamina Island near Athens, arriving at the Faneromeni Monastery around 4 p.m. She was welcomed by the Archbishop and other officials.

Inside the church, Princess Kako viewed the restored frescoes.

These frescoes were restored with the efforts of Professor Masako Kido, an emeritus professor at Kyoritsu Women's University. Princess Kako listened attentively to a local historian's explanation while observing the artwork.

In Japan, Princess Kako has deepened her understanding of Greek history and culture through lectures by Professor Kido.

Source: ANN